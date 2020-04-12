MDC confirms invasive emerald ash borer has spread to 78 Missouri counties

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has confirmed the presence of emerald ash borer (EAB) in Chariton, Lafayette, and Moniteau counties, bringing the statewide total to 78 counties known to have the pest. EAB is a small, metallic green beetle native to Asia that attacks all species of ash trees, killing more than 99 percent of the trees it attacks.

MDC Forest Entomologist Robbie Doerhoff says one of the best ways to keep track of EAB and its march across Missouri is to look for bark blonding, a term that refers to woodpecker damage on ash trees.

MDC has received dozens of reports this winter of ash trees with bark blonding, a sign that EAB populations are increasing rapidly across the state.

Make a plan to treat or remove

EAB will likely be found statewide within the next few years, prompting Doerhoff to urge Missourians with ash trees in their yard to make a plan now to either remove those trees or treat them with an insecticide.

Ash trees typically show a pattern of declining health for 2–4 years before being killed by EAB. Woodpecker damage, sprouts growing from the main trunk, and major branch loss can all suggest EAB is present.

If you have an ash tree in your yard that mostly appeared healthy last fall, it may be a good candidate for treatment this spring or early summer.

Find more information on recommended insecticides in MDC’s EAB Management Guide for Missouri Homeowners: short.mdc.mo.gov/ZSq

Don’t move firewood

Felled ash trees should be disposed of locally to prevent the accidental spread of EAB to new locations. EAB can emerge from ash firewood and logs for up to two years after harvest, so don’t give EAB a free ride to your favorite camping locations. Buy firewood near where you plan to burn it!

MDC encourages Missourians to report possible EAB infestations in counties where the pest has not yet been confirmed. Reports can be made by using the online form at eab.missouri.edu or by calling MDC’s Forest Pest Hotline at 866-716-9974.

Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) has been detected in 78 Missouri counties since 2008.

An ash tree infested with emerald ash borer (EAB) exhibits signs of ‘bark blonding’ caused by woodpeckers feeding on these invasive pests.