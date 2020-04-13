Another 91,000 Missourians out of jobs
State records show another 91,000 Missourians have filed for unemployment, bringing the overall total over the past three weeks to more than 237,000 Missourians filing jobless claims. State Labor Department Director Anna Hui says to have patience with the process because the agency is working with historic levels of claims.
Hui says labor employees are working overtime and the department is recruiting help from other state agencies to help process the claims.