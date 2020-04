Governor Parson has signed into law a coronavirus relief package. The plan, passed last week by the Missouri Legislature, gives the governor up to $6.2 billion in spending power. During Friday’s COVID-19 briefing, Parson says nearly $6 billion is expected to be made up of federal aid.

Parson has also launched an advisory workgroup to study the state’s greatest use of the funding. State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick will head the panel.