04-13-2020 Cape County COVID19 Daily Update

As of 4:30 p.m. yesterday, there are 30 positive cases of COVID19, 11 recoveries, and 1 death in Cape Girardeau County. St. Francis Medical Center has tested 799 people with 16 positive cases in Cape County and 729 negative. SoutheastHealth has tested 217 people with 5 positive cases in Cape County and 180 negative. Cross Trails Medical Center has tested 34 people in Cape County with no positive cases and 29 negative. Other Cape County providers have tested 9 positive cases. Of the positive cases, 14 are female and 16 are male. 7 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 10 are in the City of Cape, and 13 are in Jackson. 8 of the cases are travel-related, 10 are from close-contact to a known case, and 12 are unknown. 6 have been hospitalized. All the cases are in the age range of 20 to 90 years old.

Positive cases in other counties:

Bollinger – 3

Butler – 17

Carter – 3

Dunklin – 15

New Madrid – 8

Pemiscot – 4

Perry – 36

Reynolds – 2

Ripley – 3

Scott – 15

Stoddard – 11