AWA to Take Part in ACTS Day

The Animal Welfare Alliance (AWA) will participate in ACTS Day tomorrow in hopes of gathering a new supply of pet food. Any pet food donated will be given to area pet owners suffering financially because of layoffs or other problems created by the current virus emergency. ACTS stands for All Caring Together & Serving and is an effort by leaders of several community groups. One of those leaders, Butler County Emergency Management Director Robbie Myers, will have volunteers on the parking lot of Three Rivers College from 3 to 7 p.m. to collect drive-through donations of non-perishable food, paper products, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items, fabric and elastic (for making masks) for area residents in need. Volunteers wearing masks and gloves at the drive-through donation site at Three Rivers will unload any and all ACTS donations so donors can stay in their vehicles. The donations will be shared by Meals on Wheels, the Bread Shed, the St. Vincent de Paul Society, the United Gospel Rescue Mission, Deliver Hope and Northside Nutrition Center as well as AWA. Anyone wishing to donate money to buy pet food for cash-strapped families can also donate through PayPal on AWA’s website: www.awasemo.org. The Animal Welfare Alliance of Southeast Missouri is registered with state and federal regulators as a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Donations to AWA are tax deductible within IRS guidelines.

