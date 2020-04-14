MO recalls 48,000 KN95 masks for not meeting standards to fight COVID-19
Missouri is recalling 48,000 KN95 masks found to be insufficient in protecting against the coronavirus. State Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten says the masks were delivered to first responders statewide on April 2nd and 8th. She says testing over the weekend found the masks did not meet standards.
Karsten wants first responders to immediately pull the masks from use. The State Emergency Management Agency will be collecting the items.