MO’s first temporary hospital to launch today to care for coronavirus patients
Missouri’s first temporary hospital site will begin taking coronavirus patients today. The location, which can serve more than 100 patients, is the first one in Missouri and the nation. During yesterday’s Capitol briefing, Missouri Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten says the site is at a former Quality Inn hotel in Florissant.
National Guard members, emergency management employees, public health workers, and others have been working for the past few days to get the site converted.