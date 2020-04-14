Southern Seven Reports First Case of COVID-19 in Johnson County

Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reports the first case of COVID-19 in Johnson County. The individual is a male in his 20s and is being isolated. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, with COVID-19 within the Southern Seven Counties is 2 in Massac County, 5 in Pulaski County, and now 1 in Johnson County. The number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois has risen dramatically in the past week. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports that there were 1,672 new individuals with COVID-19 identified on April 12 bringing the confirmed total in the State to 20,852 individuals, with 720 deaths.

