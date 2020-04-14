Suspect arrested in Saturday night shooting

A suspect has been taken into custody for first-degree assault and armed criminal action after a Saturday night shooting in the 1000 block of South Ellis Street in Cape Girardeau. 35-year-old Raymond Garcia Jr., of Cape Girardeau, was arrested Sunday for allegedly shooting a man in the back with a handgun. A probable-cause statement says the victim previously lived with Garcia and Garcia’s wife. Earlier Saturday morning, Garcia was involved in a heated argument with the victim after the victim told him he had to move out. The shooting occurred later that night when the victim went to a friend’s house and Garcia showed up, shooting the victim multiple times. The victim has been transported to a St. Louis hospital for treatment. He is conscious and stable, but the long-term results are unknown.

