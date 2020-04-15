Missouri K-12 Schools Set to Receive $208 Million in Coronavirus Response Funding

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt shared on Friday that Missouri will receive $208 million to help elementary and secondary schools respond to coronavirus-related needs. The funding will be used to help schools address immediate needs of students and teachers, improve the use of education technology, support distance education, and make up for lost learning time. The Education Department notified each state of their funding allocation to help them plan how to best utilize funds to meet local needs. Blunt urged the department to quickly release funds. As the chairman of the subcommittee that funds the Education Department, Blunt worked to secure this funding in the recently-enacted CARES Act. Blunt commended the Education Department for allocating $206 million in funding for Missouri colleges, universities, and trade schools to make emergency cash grants to students and offset other general expenses related to the coronavirus.

