MO hospitals losing about $32 million daily during coronavirus outbreak
Missouri’s hospitals are losing about $32 million each day during the coronavirus outbreak, amounting to nearly $1 billion per month. They stopped doing elective procedures to protect workers and patients, and to save personal protective gear. President and CEO of the Missouri Hospital Association Herb Kuhn says hospital revenues have declined by more than 50% since the move.
Kuhn says the money problems have been especially tough on Missouri’s rural hospitals.