Southern Seven Reports First Case of COVID-19 in Union County

Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Union County yesterday. The individual is a male in his 20s and is being isolated. Southern Seven will report on the number of confirmed positive cases as more cases appear. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, with COVID-19 within the Southern Seven Counties are 1 in Johnson County, 3 in Massac County, 5 in Pulaski County, and now 1 in Union County.

Johnson County: 1 male 20’s

Massac County: 1 female 60’s, 1 male 20’s, 1 male 60’s,

Pulaski County: 1 female 40’s, 1 male 20’s, 2 males 30’s, 1 male 40’s

Union: 1 male 20’s