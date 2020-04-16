04-15-2020 Cape County COVID19 Daily Update

As of 4:30 p.m. yesterday, there are 32 positive cases of COVID19, 11 recoveries, and 1 death in Cape Girardeau County. St. Francis Medical Center has tested 868 people with 18 positive cases in Cape County and 747 negative. SoutheastHealth has tested 235 people with 5 positive cases in Cape County and 182 negative. Cross Trails Medical Center has tested 34 people in Cape County with no positive cases and 33 negative. Other Cape County providers have tested 9 positive cases. Of the positive cases, 16 are female and 16 are male. 7 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 11 are in the City of Cape, and 14 are in Jackson. 8 of the cases are travel-related, 12 are from close-contact to a known case, and 12 are unknown. 6 have been hospitalized. All the cases are in the age range of 20 to 90 years old.

Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php

Bollinger – 3

Butler – 17

Carter – 3

Dunklin – 18

Iron – 1

Madison – 1

Mississippi – 0

New Madrid – 8

Pemiscot – 11

Perry – 38

Reynolds – 2

Ripley – 3

Scott – 26

Stoddard – 13

Wayne – 0