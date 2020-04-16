Bingo World Closure Continuation

Notre Dame Regional High School Bingo and Optimist Bingo have decided to continue the closure of their regularly scheduled bingo events until the end of the Stay at Home Order. They will reevaluate their decision 48 hours prior to the next regularly scheduled Bingo events on April 29th and May 1st. Progressives will resume at the same ball count and amount they were at when play was suspended. Any gift certificate expiration dates will be extended the length of time of suspended play. The Stay at Home order is in effect until Friday, April 24th.

Like this: Like Loading...