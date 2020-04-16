Charges against Cape shooting suspect elevated to first-degree murder

The victim found Saturday night in the 1000 block of South Ellis Street in Cape Girardeau with apparent gunshot wounds to the back has died. On Wednesday, charges were filed against the alleged shooter, 35-year-old Raymond Garcia Jr., of Cape Girardeau, for first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and first-degree burglary. Court filings report that Garcia fired “at least three shots,” hitting the victim before fleeing the scene in a white Ford Free Star minivan. The victim was transported to a local trauma center, and he was later transported to a St. Louis-area hospital for treatment. Garcia was arrested Sunday and he remains in the custody of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.

