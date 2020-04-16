Coronavirus Test Collection Center to Close Effective Immediately

The community-wide Coronavirus Test Collection Center will close effective immediately. If the region experiences a surge in positive COVID-19 cases, the Center will reopen to serve the needs of our community. In the past week, the Center has experienced a rapid decline in the number of tests performed each day in large part due to the “Stay at Home” order. Saint Francis Healthcare System operates multiple testing locations throughout the region. All testing locations are by appointment only; a pre-screening is required. Anyone seeking a test must first call the Coronavirus Community Nurse Hotline at 573-331-4200. The Hotline is staffed from 8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday, and 9 am to 3 pm, Saturday and Sunday. Nurses provide screening those who thinks they have been exposed to COVID-19. If a patient meets the DHSS and CDC screening criteria, the patient will be directed to the nearest Saint Francis testing location.

Like this: Like Loading...