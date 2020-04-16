Missouri Receives $66.5 Million to Support Child Care and Early Education Needs in Response to Coronavirus

Yesterday, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt shared that Missouri is receiving $66.5 million in Child Care and Development Block Grant funding from the CARES Act to support coronavirus response efforts. As Labor/HHS chairman, Blunt worked to secure additional funding for CCDBG in the bill. The Blunt-backed CARES Act provided a total of $3.5 billion in Child Care and Development Block grants to states for immediate assistance to child care providers to prevent them from going out of business and to otherwise support child care for families, including for health care workers, first responders, and others playing critical roles during this crisis. Prior to the CARES Act, Blunt worked to more than double funding for CCDBG through the annual appropriations process over the last five years and most recently included an increase of $550 million in the FY2020 government funding bill.

Like this: Like Loading...