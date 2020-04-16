Missouri’s first alternate care site opens

Missouri’s first Alternate Care Site opened yesterday at a converted St. Louis hotel in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This facility was converted over the last week and is ready to receive patients from hospitals in the local St. Louis area. These hospitals include Barnes, SSM, Mercy and numerous outlying smaller hospitals. Medical professionals staffing this facility are from the Missouri National Guard’s 139th Medical Group and the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team. This alternate care site includes a triage station, four nurse stations, conference rooms and a privacy fence around the perimeter.

