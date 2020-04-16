Southern Seven Confirms 4 New Cases of COVID-19 in Region

Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) confirms four new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region; a female in her 50’s from Pulaski County, a female in her 40’s from Johnson County, and a male in his 60’s and a male in his 70’s that are both from Union County. All of them are being isolated. Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 13 cases and no deaths. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, with COVID-19 within the Southern Seven Counties are 2 in Johnson County, 3 in Massac County, 5 in Pulaski County, and 3 in Union County. 2 of the 3 Massac County cases have recovered.

