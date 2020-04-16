Two Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash on Illinois Route 166

Yesterday morning, there was a fatal two vehicle crash on Illinois Route 166 in Williamson County, about ½ a mile south of Creal Springs. 54-year-old Casey Odum, of Creal Springs was travelling north when he crossed the center line and hit a Toyota Sedan head on. The driver and passenger of the sedan died from their injuries. Odum was flown to a regional hospital with severe injuries. He was also cited for improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash. This accident is still pending investigation and no further information is available at this time.

