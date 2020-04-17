April 28th Meeting of the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission has been CANCELLED

The monthly board meeting for the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission scheduled for April 28th has been cancelled. The RPC continues to operate during this time and is working with partner agencies to gather information on impacts and relief efforts. They are also working closely with EDA as they determine how to structure their relief and recovery efforts. The Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission will hold its next meeting at 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, May 26th in the Commission’s meeting room at 1 West St. Joseph Street ­in Perryville.

