AWA to Reopen Pet Food Pantry This Sunday Afternoon

The Animal Welfare Alliance (AWA) will reopen its Corona Crisis Pet Food Pantry this Sunday afternoon, April 19, from 2 to 5:30 p.m. in the former Orscheln store property next to Planet Fitness on Westwood Boulevard just north of Maud Street.

AWA’s distribution of free pet food is intended to help area pet owners who have been laid off during the virus emergency and are suffering a cash-flow crisis. Preference is given to residents of Butler, Ripley, Carter and Wayne counties.

If a follow-up distribution day is possible, it will be announced.

During the first two days of distribution, April 2 and 4, AWA was able to help 300 area pet owners in distress.

Pet food recipients on Sunday are asked to wear masks and gloves (home made is fine) and to maintain social distancing.

Anyone wishing to donate pet food for cash-strapped families can do so on site Sunday afternoon or can donate money through PayPal on AWA’s website: www.awasemo.org. The Animal Welfare Alliance of Southeast Missouri is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Donations to AWA are tax deductible within IRS guidelines.