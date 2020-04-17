Cape Girardeau Traffic Crash Results in 2 Fatalities

A traffic crash in Cape Girardeau County this morning resulted in two fatalities. 44-year-old Mark Lincoln, of Cape Girardeau, was traveling on Highway AB, 2 miles west of Scott City, when he crossed into the path of another vehicle, causing a head-on collision. The driver of the other car, 30-year-old Sarah King, of Oak Ridge, was transported to St. Francis Medical Center for serious injuries. Her passenger, 45-year-old Jason Harris, of Chaffee, and Lincoln were both pronounced dead at the scene.

