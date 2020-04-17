Drivers Urged to Slow Down, Pay Attention as Construction Ramps Up

MoDOT is urging drivers to take two simple and impactful actions to help protect themselves and those working along the highways: buckle up and put the phone down. Distracted driving remains a leading contributor to work zone crashes. And the best defense in a work zone crash, or any crash, is a seat belt. In 2019, 64 percent of vehicle occupant fatalities were not wearing a seat belt.

The department is also urging drivers to pay attention to their speed. Traffic volumes across the country are down approximately 40% as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but MoDOT officials and their law enforcement partners are seeing an increase in speeding on Missouri highways.

MoDOT also advises motorists to observe warning signs and merge before reaching lane closures. Be aware of changing traffic conditions. Traffic could slow or stop unexpectedly, traffic lanes can merge, or equipment and workers can enter the roadway. Be aware and be prepared to slow down.

The department is purchasing TMA automated flagger assistance devices, which remove an employee from a potentially dangerous situation, alerting drivers with a message of ‘stop’ or ‘slow’ in work zones with lane reductions.

MoDOT is also using predictive analytics in its I-270 North design-build project in St. Louis, making it the first DOT in the country to use the technology specifically in a work zone. Predictive analytics use real-time and historical data to predict certain occurrences, such as the likelihood of a crash in a certain location at a certain time.

To help make your travel safer, visit MoDOT’s Traveler Information map at http://www.traveler.modot.org/map and find out what work zones you’ll encounter before you go. And remember to do your part to save lives in those work zones: buckle up, slow down and pay attention.