Friday, April 17th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Incensed that his fellow Floridians were not wearing masks and gloves to the pharmacy and supermarket, a 62-year-old man yesterday warned on Facebook that if he were to test positive for the Coronavirus, “I will head right to Publix and empty every Clip I own!”

Police say that Robert Kovner’s 4:23 p.m. post declared that, “I FIND it criminal that you enter the supermarket or pharmacy without a mask, as if you are either too stupid to understand the danger your spreading or so selfish that you don’t give a f–k that your endangering others?”

The post was eventually deleted, but not before it came to the attention of police, who questioned Kovner at his home in Sebring, a central Florida city. Citing the “significance of the threatening post made on Facebook,” Kovner was arrested for threatening to conduct a mass shooting, a felony. He was booked into the county jail in lieu of $30,000 bond.