Local Organizations to Partner on Regional Recovery Plan

In partnership with the Jackson Chamber, Scott City Chamber, Cape Area MAGNET and Visit Cape, the Cape Chamber is announcing a recovery plan for the Cape Area economy is underway.

Through the Reclaim Our Region initiative, they will take bold and definitive steps to ensure this community is the best it can be and will do everything they can to support the local business community and its employees.

