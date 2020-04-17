One person shot, multiple calls investigated overnight in Cape Girardeau

Police are investigating multiple overnight reports of shots fired between Wednesday night and Thursday morning in Cape Girardeau. The first shots fired incident was reported just before 8 p.m. Wednesday in the area of South Benton Street and Bloomfield Road. One caller believed the shots to have been exchanged between occupants of a white Pontiac G-6 and a 1990s-model Chevrolet Tahoe. Officers were on the scene within minutes and the matter remains under investigation. Shortly after midnight, a second incident occurred when an adult male victim was shot outside of his residence in the 3000 block of Mimosa Street. He was transported to a local hospital for a gunshot wound to his left forearm. A third incident of shots fired occurred around 3:30 a.m. in the 600 block of South Spring Avenue, but officers were unable to locate any suspects or victims. No shell casings were recovered from the scene. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

