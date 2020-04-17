Parson extends stay-at-home order through May 3 with reopening planned in phases

Governor Parson has extended his statewide stay-at-home order through May 3rd. During his COVID-19 briefing yesterday, the governor says the date has been extended to prepare the state to reopen for business on May 4th. Parson says the extension would also give the state more time to do additional testing and recovery from the coronavirus.

Parson says his plan to reopen the state will happen in phases, depending on the severity of the virus in certain areas.