PSC Grants Ameren Missouri request regarding keeping its current program

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved Ameren Missouri’s request for a variance from the company’s Keeping Current Low-Income Pilot tariff which will allow Ameren Missouri to waive indefinitely, the program’s requirement that limits the missed, late or partial payments that a customer may make and remain in the Keeping Current Program. In its filing, Ameren Missouri stated the variance would ease the financial strains on customers that reductions in hours worked, jobs and shift losses, sick leave and other impacts of COVID-19 may cause. Ameren Missouri’s Keeping Current Pilot Program is designed to provide bill payment assistance to eligible low-income customers.

