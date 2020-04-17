SoutheastHEALTH Continues to Offer Pre-Screens, Testing for COVID-19

SoutheastHEALTH is continuing to offer pre-screening and testing for COVID-19. If you are concerned that you may be infected with COVID-19, call the SoutheastHEALTH hotline, 573-519-4983. This is a 24/7 hotline staffed by a nurse who will ask callers about symptoms. If pre-screening questions warrant further investigation, individuals are directed for testing at Southeast Primary Care. If callers do not have a primary care physician, SoutheastHEALTH will connect callers with providers. This screening process is currently focused on symptomology, including fever, shortness of breath, cough and travel history. As of April 15th, the drive-through testing site at Arena Park was closed due to a rapid decline in the number of tests performed at the site each day, partly due to Missouri’s Stay at Home order. If the region experiences a surge in positive COVID-19 cases, the center will reopen.

