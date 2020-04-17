Southern Seven Confirms First Case of COVID-19 in Alexander County

Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) confirms new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region, including the first case in Alexander County. The individual from Alexander County is a female in her 50’s. The other individual is a male in his 40’s from Union County. They are both being isolated. Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 15 cases and no deaths. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, with COVID-19 within the Southern Seven Counties is 1 in Alexander County, 2 in Johnson County, 3 in Massac County, 5 in Pulaski County, and 4 in Union County. 2 of the 3 Massac County cases have recovered.

