Summer Art, Music Academy Workshops Announce Cancellations, Reschedules

Southeast Missouri State University’s 2020 Art Academy Workshops and Music Academy Workshops in June have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, workshops and lessons will continue beginning July 1.

Rescheduled dates are as follows:

Art Academy

June 2020 Art Academy workshops have been cancelled.

July 2020 Art Academy workshops will remain as scheduled with the following additions:

Children’s Ceramics: July 6-10, 9 a.m. -noon, ages 6-9 with Benjie Heu in the Ceramics Studio, 835 Broadway

Young Potters: July 6-10, 1-4 p.m., ages 10-15 with Benjie Heu in the Ceramics Studio, 835 Broadway

Children’s Ceramics: July 13-17, 9 a.m. -noon, ages 6-9 with Benjie Heu in the Ceramics Studio, 835 Broadway

Young Potters:n July 13-17, 1-4 p.m., ages 10-15 with Benjie Heu in the Ceramics Studio, 835 Broadway

For more information or to register, visit semo.edu/art-design/outreach.

Music Academy

Music Academy workshop in June are canceled, including the Adult Piano Class and Kid’s Piano Class. Individual lessons will resume July 1.

The registration deadline has been extended from May 22 to June 12. Summer registrations for individual instrument and voice workshops will be limited to four weeks to ensure completion before the fall semester begins.

Suzuki Group and Youth Orchestra rehearsals have been rescheduled for July 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 5-7 p.m. in the Kenneth and Jeanine Dobbins River Campus Center Room 120.

Musicianship Classes are rescheduled for July 6-Aug. 5 and will be held Mondays from 4-6 p.m., Tuesdays 4-6 p.m. and Wednesdays 4-5 p.m. in the River Campus Seminary Room 201.

The Music Immersion Camp is rescheduled for July 20-24, Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. in the Kenneth and Jeanine Dobbins River Campus Center Room 120, River Campus Seminary Room 257, Cultural Arts Center Room 155, River Campus Seminary Room 404 and St. Vincent Commons.

For more information or to register, visit semo.edu/musicacademy.