Unemployment insurance fund cannot help all Missourians seeking benefits

More Missourians than ever before are out of work. Since the coronavirus started creeping its way into the state’s economy in mid-March, more than 339,000 people have requested unemployment aid. That’s nearly double the amount of jobless claims filed in all of 2019. During his coronavirus briefing, Governor Parson says he does not think the state has enough money in its unemployment insurance fund to help everyone requesting aid.

The $349 billion U.S. Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses in crisis went broke in less than two weeks.