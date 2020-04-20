MO awards $3 million in grants to help expand broadband internet

The state has awarded $3 million in grants to help expand broadband internet access in Missouri. Alisa Nelson reports.

Recipients are:

  • Grant Alma Communications Lafayette, Saline, and Johnson Counties, $127,913
  • Boycom Cablevision Doniphan and Ripley County, $162,500
  • Callabyte Technology Holts Summit and Callaway County, $335,806
  • CenturyLink Wentzville, $29,160
  • Chariton Valley Communications Renick Village, $206,400
  • Chariton Valley Communications Rockford Hills, $50,625
  • Gascosage Electric Cooperative Phelps County, $402,332
  • New Florence Telephone Co. High Hill, $113,397
  • Northeast Missouri Rural Telephone Spring Lake & Yarrow, $354,921
  • Socket Telecom New Franklin, $129,860
  • Spectrum Mid-America Barnhart, $46,432
  • Spectrum Mid-America Smithville, $33,153
  • Steelville Telephone Exchange Bixby, $445,917
  • Steelville Telephone Exchange East End, $114,538
  • United Services Bolckow, $125,131
  • Worldwide Technologies Lexington, $370,990

