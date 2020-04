There was a traffic accident yesterday evening in Pemiscot County that resulted in the death of a child. 24-year-old Joshua Lacey, of Caruthersville, was travelling on East 7th Street when he ran off the side of the road near Maple Street. The van was airborne, drove through a fence, and hit a tree. Lacey was flown to St. Francis Medical Center for serious injuries. A 5-year-old girl from Caruthersville that was in the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

