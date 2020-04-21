Body recovered from Black River in Butler County

A body was recovered from the Black River in Butler County on Sunday. Butler County Coroner Andy Moore reports that the body has been identified as 36-year-old John Bishop, of Poplar Bluff, who was last seen in the city on March 16th. He had previously been reported missing on March 18th by a family member. His body was found by a fisherman about one mile from Hargrove Road, in a decomposed state. It is suspected that his body had been there for days, possibly weeks. An autopsy of his body has been scheduled for tomorrow.

