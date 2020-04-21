Court of Appeals Upholds Judge’s Ruling Closing Popular Southeast Missouri Lake That’s Been Site of Numerous Deaths

A circuit judge’s ruling that shut down a popular recreational lake in southeast Missouri has been affirmed by the Missouri Court of Appeals’ Eastern District. Attorney General Eric Schmitt praises the ruling, saying that at least nine people have died at “The Offsets” near Fredericktown since the early 1980s.

The nine victims died from drowning or falling off bluffs, and Schmitt says many others have been injured. The Court of Appeals’ decision means the facility will remain closed until numerous safety measures are implemented. That includes placing a lifeguard in a boat to be available to rescue swimmers.