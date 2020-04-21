Missouri congressman says Capitol Hill working to get more money to small businesses affected by COVID-19

The $359 billion in federal funding to help small businesses during the coronavirus crisis was gone in less than two weeks. Congress is working on a plan to put another $370 billion into the Paycheck Protection Program. Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver says many businesses left out of the program are in rural communities, the urban core and where small businesses don’t have a strong relationship with a bank.

Cleaver says the priorities of Democrats are helping small businesses, hospitals, local governments and maintaining records of minorities getting the loans.