MO gets refund for faulty masks

A vendor has given a refund to the state for an order of protective masks that did not fit correctly. Missouri paid $9 million in advance to NMS LLC of St. Louis to secure 3.9 million masks. During yesterday’s briefing, Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten said the vendor remains committed to helping Missouri get more protective equipment to fight the coronavirus.

Karsten says the agreement resolves all refund issues with vendors used to get personal protective gear. She says the state will no longer be buying KN95 respirator masks.