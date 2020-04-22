04-21-2020 Cape County COVID19 Daily Update

As of 4:30 p.m. yesterday, there are 38 positive cases of COVID19, 21 recoveries, and 1 death in Cape Girardeau County. There have been 475 known tests of Cape Girardeau County residents. St. Francis Medical Center has tested 954 people with 21 positive cases. SoutheastHealth has tested 272 people with 5 positive cases. Cross Trails Medical Center has tested 39 people with no positive cases. Other Cape County providers have tested 12 positive cases. Of the positive cases, 20 are female and 18 are male. 8 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 14 are in the City of Cape, and 16 are in Jackson. 8 of the cases are travel-related, 14 are from close-contact to a known case, and 16 are unknown. 8 have been hospitalized. All the cases are in the age range of 20 to 90 years old.

Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php

Bollinger – 3

Butler – 24

Carter – 3

Dunklin – 18

Iron – 2

Madison – 1

Mississippi – 0

New Madrid – 9

Pemiscot – 13

Perry – 38

Reynolds – 2

Ripley – 3

Scott – 52

Stoddard – 19

Wayne – 0