Additional SBA Relief Options

The EIDL and PPP programs are no longer accepting applications. The good news is that Missouri had over 46,000 businesses approved for loans. This accounts for approximately 2.6% of the overall funding, while only having 1.9% of the population. The SBA has additional relieve options for those who are current SBA-backed loan holders. Businesses with loans through the SBA’s 7(a), 504 and Microloan loan programs can receive immediate relief from their payments. Under it, the SBA will cover all loan payments on these SBA loans, including principal, interest, and fees, for six months. This relief will also be available to new borrowers who take out loans other than those provided for in the CARES Act. There is no repayment obligation in this program. Find more information here.

