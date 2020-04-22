Manufacturing Company in Ste. Genevieve Producing 1,500 Masks Per Day

A cut-and-sew operation in Ste. Genevieve is now making about 15-hundred masks and three hundred face shields per day. Eric Scott vice president Dana Jacobson says that many of her employees worked hard to learn a new skillset.

The company has about 80 employees making personal protective equipment (PPE). Prior to making PPE, the company had to lay employees off. They are now working full shifts with overtime, and are searching for additional workers.