Missouri and Illinois Joint Investigation Leads to Murder Charge for Morehouse Man

Additional charges have been filed against a Morehouse man who was arrested and charged initially on April 16 for trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation. 32-year-old James Merritt has been charged with 1st degree murder, armed criminal action, and tampering with physical evidence. On March 4th, 18-year-old Haley Decker of Normal, IL was reported missing and was found dead on March 26th in the Cypress Creek National Wildlife Refuge, in rural Pulaski County, IL. On April 16, investigators from the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, Illinois State Police, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at Merritt’s residence located on Marshall Street, in Morehouse. As a result of the investigators’ search, Merritt was formally charged and remains in custody at the Mississippi County Detention Center, with no bond.

