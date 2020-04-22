Southern Seven Confirms New COVID-19 Case in Pulaski County

Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) confirms a new case of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region. The individual is a male in his 30’s from Pulaski County and is being isolated. Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 23 cases and no deaths. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, with COVID-19 within the Southern Seven Counties are 2 in Alexander County, 2 in Johnson County, 1 in Hardin County, 3 in Massac County, 10 in Pulaski County, and 5 in Union County. 2 of the Massac County cases and 2 of the Pulaski County cases have recovered.

