04-22-2020 Cape County COVID19 Daily Update

As of 4:30 p.m. yesterday, there are 41 positive cases of COVID19, 21 recoveries, and 1 death in Cape Girardeau County. St. Francis Medical Center has tested 993 people with 22 positive cases in Cape County. SoutheastHealth has tested 291 people with 6 positive cases in Cape County. Cross Trails Medical Center has tested 43 people in Cape County with no positive cases. Other Cape County providers have tested 13 positive cases. Of the positive cases, 21 are female and 20 are male. 10 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 14 are in the City of Cape, and 17 are in Jackson. 8 of the cases are travel-related, 16 are from close-contact to a known case, and 17 are unknown. 8 have been hospitalized. All the cases are in the age range of 20 to 90 years old.

Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php

Bollinger – 3

Butler – 24

Carter – 3

Dunklin – 19

Iron – 2

Madison – 1

Mississippi – 1

New Madrid – 9

Pemiscot – 17

Perry – 38

Reynolds – 2

Ripley – 4

Scott – 59

Stoddard – 19

Wayne – 0