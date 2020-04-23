Advance man, juvenile charged with murder

Two people appeared in court Tuesday after recently being charged with the January death of Robert Hardwood, who was killed during an alleged burglary and robbery at his home. 41-year-old Joshua Herron, of Advance, is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. 15-year-old Evan Schrader, of Zalma, is to stand trial as an adult and is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. Probable-cause statements report that authorities received a residential alarm before 5 a.m. on Jan. 28 at Hardwood’s Duckett Street residence. Upon entering the residence, Hardwood was found face down on the floor and was later confirmed dead at the scene. You can read more in the Dexter Statesman.

Like this: Like Loading...