Governor adds diversity to stimulus working group

Governor Parson has added State Representative Kip Kendrick and Senator Karla May to his stimulus working group. Members are charged with giving recommendations about how to best spend $2.3 billion in federal stimulus to help in the state’s response to the coronavirus. Originally, the group did not include any Democrats, women, or people of color. Chairman of the group and State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, says he thinks relevant experience was at the top of the list, and demographics were a secondary concern.

The coronavirus is disproportionately affecting African-Americans in Missouri. Auditor Nicole Galloway is reviewing the way the state is using the funding.