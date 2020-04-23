New Street projects in Jackson

Several street construction and roadway maintenance projects in Jackson are either about to begin or will start earlier than expected. The list of projects includes repairs and overlay of North Missouri Street, concrete street repairs, re-striping of existing roadways, tree trimming, roadside mowing, sign replacements and an assessment of ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) needs along streets and sidewalks throughout the city. In addition, the roundabout project at the intersection of East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard is scheduled for completion by July 1 and is running ahead of schedule.

Like this: Like Loading...