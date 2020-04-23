Southern Seven Confirms 3 New COVID-19 Cases in the Region

Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) confirms three new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region. A female in her 30’s from Johnson County. One male in his 20’s and another male in his 40’s, both from Pulaski County. All are being isolated. Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 26 cases and no deaths. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, with COVID-19 within the Southern Seven Counties is 2 in Alexander County, 3 in Johnson County, 1 in Hardin County, 3 in Massac County, 12 in Pulaski County, and 5 in Union County. 2 of the Massac County and 2 of the Pulaski County cases have recovered.

