United Way of Southeast Missouri Invites Community to Participate in Give United Car Parade for Giving Tuesday Now

United Way of Southeast Missouri is inviting anyone who wants to join them in thanking the front line workers and volunteers who have continued to help others through COVID-19 to participate in the Give United Car Parade on May 5, a date being promoted around the world as Giving Tuesday Now.

Normally, Giving Tuesday is in early December, following Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday. The same organization that launched the global movement in 2012 created #GivingTuesdayNow “as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19,” according to their website.

Nonprofits around the globe will use this day to emphasize the need for donations, as will United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO). Realizing their partner organizations supporting income would need additional funds, United Way quickly developed a COVID-19 fund to help people financially impacted by shutdowns and layoffs. Currently, the fund has more than $55,000 from individuals and corporations including Procter & Gamble, Mondi Jackson, and Schnucks. Donations to the COVID-19 fund can be made at www.unitedwayofsemo.org and will go to the UWSEMO partners supporting food pantries, meals, and rent and utilities assistance.

According to Elizabeth Shelton, Executive Director of UWSEMO, “On Giving Tuesday Now, of course, we encourage anyone who can to donate to our COVID-19 fund to help those who are struggling. We also wanted to use Giving Tuesday Now to give thanks to the many workers, businesses, and service industries in our community that have stayed open during this crisis. A Give United Car Parade seemed like something everyone could get involved with to thank them.”

Any individual, family or business interested in participating in the United Way Car Parade should decorate their cars and meet at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau on May 5 at 9 a.m. Car signs should thank workers in healthcare, grocery stores, transportation, nonprofits, trash collection, first responders, banks, volunteers, teachers, and any employees in essential service industries.

The parade will go by Cape Girardeau elementary schools to thank volunteers and teachers who have continued to provide meals, by hospitals, grocery stores, gas stations, and the police and fire stations. The parade route and estimated times will be posted to United Way’s Facebook page, which also has examples of signs to create. UWSEMO is encouraging members of the public to share photos of their signs and car decorations with the hashtag #GiveUnitedCarParade. The Give United Car Parade will be held rain or shine and will not have a police escort, so all traffic laws must be obeyed. Everyone must remain in their vehicles before, during and after the Give United Car Parade.